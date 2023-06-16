Chinese E-Commerce Giants Entice Cautious Consumers With Steep Mid-Year Discounts

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The imminent breakup of Alibaba Group underscores the importance of having a diverse channel mix in China’s online fashion market but many brands are still over-reliant on two big platforms.
Beijing’s Covid-19 policy shift will give the sector a boost in 2023 but a surge in infections and sluggish economic growth could dampen the recovery after an uplift from Chinese New Year.
The wealthy may be in a mood to splurge but middle-class consumers remain cautious six months after the end of ‘zero-Covid’ policies due to mixed signals in the Chinese economy.
China’s jewellery market is surging double-digits but in the face of growing competition from local players some international brands are only seeing subdued returns.
Doubts about the country’s post-pandemic recovery is making investors, and perhaps shoppers, nervous.
The brand known for its traditional and ornate Chinese aesthetic will be one of the first major C-beauty players to go global when it touches down in the US and Japan later this year.