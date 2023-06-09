The Future of Performance Marketing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Text messaging has emerged as one of the best tools for brands to keep customers coming back. But as fast as shoppers are to get on board with texts, they are even quicker to run away. Brands must balance using SMS to drive transactions and building deeper connections with customers.
With an uncertain economic outlook, digital brands are forced to make tough calls on whether to cut back on marketing at the expense of growth or continue to spend and accept lower profits.
In a worsening economic climate, marketers will face pressure to divert dollars to tactics that directly drive sales. They shouldn’t lose sight of brand building in the process.
Malique Morris is Direct-to-Consumer Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and covers digital-native brands and shifts in the online shopping industry.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Despite a series of public controversies in 2020, the social media star’s clothing brand, WeWoreWhat, is setting revenue records and breaking into new categories. BoF spoke to Bernstein about her experience with “cancel culture” and how the brand survived.