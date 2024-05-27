Vampire’s Wife Closure Shows Battle Faced by Independent British Brands

The Business of Fashion
The Los Angeles-based accessories label has been a well-kept secret in the industry, but founders Yang Pei and Stephanie Li are hoping to change that through new acquisitions, opening brick-and-mortar stores and using AI to speed up the design and production process.
Designer Carly Mark sparked conversation about what it takes to make it as an emerging designer in New York when she announced she was shutting her ready-to-wear line and moving to London. On Thursday she held her last sample sale.
To stabilise their businesses brands are honing in on what their particular consumer wants to buy, introducing new categories and starting conversations.
That’s the promise of Zellerfeld, a 3D-printing partner to Louis Vuitton and Moncler that’s becoming a platform for emerging designers to easily make and sell footwear of their own.