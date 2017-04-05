default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Fashion Week

Armani to Show Womenswear in London This September

The designer took a similar decision for the September show last year, which was moved to Paris to coincide with the restyling of his store in the French capital.
Armani | Source: InDigital
By
  • Reuters

MILAN, ItalyGiorgio Armani said on Wednesday he would showcase the spring summer 2018 collection of his Emporio Armani women's line in London this September rather than in Milan, on the day the renovated Bond Street Emporio Armani store opens.

Both Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani spring summer collections usually go on show in Milan in June for men and in September for women.

"London, dynamic, energetic and cosmopolitan is the perfect setting for my Emporio Armani collection," the 82-year-old Italian fashion designer said in a statement.

The show will be held on Sept. 17, during London fashion week.

Armani took a similar decision for the September show last year, which was moved to Paris to coincide with the restyling of his store in the French capital.

In February, the group announced a reorganisation of its portfolio, bringing the Armani Collezioni and Armani Jeans lines under its Emporio Armani brand.

By Giulia Segreti; editor: Louise Ireland.
In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Fashion Week
Independent show reviews from fashion’s top critics.

Does Fashion Need a New LA Fashion Week?

One of the creative masterminds behind Fenty is part of a group of new owners aiming to reboot LA Fashion Week with new formats and ties to entertainment, beauty and wellness.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023