Global Markets

Amazon Starts Selling Fashion, Sportswear in Brazil

It will offer over 300,000 products ranging from Havaianas flip flops to Levi's jeans, as well as some local high-end fashion brands.
Amazon Parcel | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

SÃO PAULO, Brazil — Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it will start selling sportswear and clothing on its Brazilian site, bolstering the list of products that third party vendors offer on its local e-commerce marketplace.

The retailer said in a statement that it will offer more than 300,000 products, ranging from Havaianas flip flops, made by Alpargatas, to Levi's jeans, as well as some local high-end fashion brands like Brazilian designer Reinaldo Lourenco.

As with consumer electronics and most other goods sold on Amazon's Brazilian marketplace except for books, the fashion brands and other articles will be delivered by the third parties vendors offering them, rather than Amazon itself.

By Tatiana Bautzer; Editor: Dan Grebler.

