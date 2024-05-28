Farfetch Owner Coupang: Everything You Need to Know

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang has saved Farfetch from potential bankruptcy, and could use its logistical and marketing might to solve some of the luxury e-tailer’s seemingly intractable problems. But “everything stores” have a spotty track record when it comes to high-end retail.
A newly formed group of institutional investors with a massive stake in Farfetch is requesting immediate pay back on the company’s debts amid fear that a deal with Coupang will further erode the e-tailer’s value.
Founder José Neves and eight other c-suite executives are departing the luxury marketplace, which faces an uncertain future under its new owner.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Japan’s used clothing opportunity, India’s lab-grown diamonds and Chinese textile exports.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Ghana’s used clothing traders, Asos in India and Brazil’s leather industry.
Elle and Harper’s Bazaar have long published local editions that are distinct from their mainland China titles. Now more magazines, from Vogue Man to L’Officiel, are following suit as the city’s luxury market shows signs of bouncing back.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Burberry’s trademark dispute in China, pan-African e-tailer Jumia and South Korea’s investigation into Coupang.