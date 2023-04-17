Luxury Adapts to the ‘New Ramadan Rush’

The Business of Fashion
Big hitters and scrappy start-ups in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa are vying for a share of the $152 billion global sneaker market.
The two restaurateurs share what it’s like building female-owned businesses and educating their customers through food.
The girl group behind hit songs “Attention” and “Cookie” were recently signed by Levis, anointed Seoul Fashion Week ambassadors, and individually have contracts with Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Burberry.
Brands like Dior and Valentino are banking on India’s high growth potential, but it will take more than dazzling shows and sleek stores to turn this complex market into a major revenue source.