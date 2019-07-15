default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Nike and Lululemon Supplier Pivots Away From Vietnam After Exiting China

With Donald Trump hardening his stance on the Southeast Asian country, Eclat Textile Co. keeping up with the changing landscape of global trade.
Nike Women’s Metallic Sheen Apparel and Footwear | Source: Nike News media gallery
By
  • Bloomberg

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The new normal of global trade is that there are few safe harbours.

That's the lesson Eclat Textile Co. is learning. The sportswear supplier to Nike Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. exited China in 2016 as conditions weren't ideal for manufacturing, deciding instead to bulk up in Vietnam. Now, as the global trade war heats up, Eclat finds itself vulnerable again and needs to move beyond Vietnam.

“Judging from the global situation, the most important thing now is diversification,” Chairman Hung Cheng-hai said in an interview. “Clients also want us to diversify risks and don’t want production bases to be in one country. Now 50 percent of our garments are made in Vietnam, so we are not diversified enough.”

Heightened trade tensions between the US and China have disrupted global supply lines, forcing companies to pivot production out of the Asian nation and into other countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh. But with Donald Trump hardening his stance on Vietnam, calling it the biggest trade abuser and slapping higher import duties on steel, firms are realising that no nation is tariff-proof enough to serve as a global supply hub.

Eclat is now looking to set up multiple, smaller regional manufacturing hubs that can be nimble in servicing clients. The textile maker won’t consider adding plants or expanding in Vietnam in the next three years, Hung says.

The company instead will invest in new facilities in Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia or Cambodia. It expects to invest $80 million in setting up 120 production lines in the region, with the board deciding specific locations later this year, Hung says.

Eclat shares advanced 3.5 percent on Monday — their biggest jump in more than two months — outstripping the 0.5 percent rise in Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex index.

The most important thing now is diversification.

Eclat is ahead of its peers in terms of diversification, giving it a “competitive advantage in the supply chain” and boding well for its long term future, said Helen Chien, a Daiwa analyst based in Taipei.

Plan B

Although the US and China have resumed talks on a deal, there are growing signs that the global supply chain  long reliant on China as the workshop to the world -- is being permanently transformed. Intel Corp. has said it’s reviewing its global supply chain, while Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are among those reportedly working on a Plan B.

But the rush to nearby Asian nations is also reaching a saturation point. “Vietnam, for example, is full, completely full,” Spencer Fung, chief executive officer of Li & Fung Ltd., the world’s largest supplier of consumer goods, told Bloomberg earlier this month.

Eclat escaped the hit of higher US tariffs because it shut its Chinese facility in 2016 due to a shortage of local manpower. “The era of ‘Made in China’ was over five years back,” because the young Chinese workers — products of the ‘One Child Policy’ — no longer like working in a factory, according to Hung. “We will be cautious about investing in China and won’t invest in labor-intensive businesses.”

A dispersed supply chain will lower any potential tariff risks for Eclat and may even help lower costs in the long term, according to Rae Hsing, an analyst at Cathay Securities in Taipei who has a neutral rating on the textile firm.

Eclat’s strategy seems to be working, with the company reporting a 44 percent rise in profit for 2018 compared with a year earlier. Its stock has gained 13 percent  this year.

Hung sees flexibility as key. For example, tariff-related uncertainty has made it difficult for clients to plan their supply-chain requirements, causing them to be more conservative in placing orders. Eclat has adapted by moving faster to deliver orders. That willingness to be flexible will help the company take any further surprises in stride.

“If this is worrisome, then we need to worry about investing in India or Mexico as well,” he said. “Then, there is no end of worrying.”

By Cindy Wang; editors:  Rachel Chang, Bhuma Shrivastava and Jeff Sutherland.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023