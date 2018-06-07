default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Global Markets

Students Wear Nike for Luck at China's Life-Changing 'Gaokao' Exams

A high score is seen as opening the way to a prestigious university and a life of opportunity — and some Western brands recognise the high stakes.
Nike Cortez sneakers | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

BEIJING, China — Lu Mengqi showed up for the first day of China's annual college entrance exam, known as the "gaokao," in a black Nike T-shirt featuring the brand's trademark swoosh logo. In red.

"This is my lucky outfit," said the 18-year-old. "I bought it specifically for gaokao because Nike is my favourite sports brand and the shirt has a big check on it."

A high score in the exam, the culmination of 12 years in a notoriously stressful education system, is seen as opening the way to a prestigious university and a life of opportunity.

Foreign institutions are also getting into the act, with the University of New Hampshire this year wooing students with high exam scores for the first time.

Some Western clothing brands recognise the high stakes.

Nike is selling T-shirts emblazoned with the Chinese characters for 'full marks.'

Nike is selling 299-yuan ($47) T-shirts emblazoned on the back with the Chinese characters for "full marks" and the prerequisite swoosh on the front.

"I know that outfit by Nike, but I haven't seen it in the shopping mall," Lu said. "If I had seen it, I would have considered buying it."

Most students were in uniform outside five Beijing schools Reuters visited on Thursday, but many others, particularly male students, wore Nike T-shirts and sneakers.

Others favoured Champion, owned by HanesBrand Inc , or Supreme, a U.S. brand in which Carlyle Group has invested. Adidas and Hollister, owned by Abercrombie & Fitch , were also in the mix.

One mother said she would wear a different coloured outfit for each day of the exam, for luck.

Red, a colour associated with good fortune in China, found favour among both students and parents.

An Weiling, 49, a teacher from Beijing Hepingjie No.1 Middle School, said all her colleagues were wearing red T-shirts.

Some mothers wore the traditional cheongsam, or qipao.

One mother, dressed in pink, said she would wear a different coloured outfit for each day of the exam.

"As the saying goes, unfurl one's flag and secure victory," she said, outside Beijing No. 161 Middle School. "On the second day I'll wear red, and on the third green."

The government expects 9.75 million students to do the exam this year, the largest number in eight years, most of them "millennium babies" born in 2000, the Chinese year of the dragon.

By Ryan Woo; editor: Clarence Fernandez.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Global Markets
A guide to unlocking opportunity in emerging and frontier fashion markets.

NewJeans: Fashion’s Next Big K-Pop Opportunity

The breakout girl group — made up of surprise BoF 500 cover stars Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — has high potential for fashion brands looking to leverage the powerful fandoms that follow South Korea’s pop stars. Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior and Louis Vuitton have already bought in.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023