Ukraine War: Coperni Dedicates Paris Fashion Week Show to Ukrainian Tailors

Coperni Dedicates Show to Ukrainian Tailors

Paris label Coperni dedicated its show Thursday to its Ukrainian tailoring manufacturer, becoming one of only a few brands to directly acknowledge the crisis at their fashion week events.

The emerging brand said it hoped the gesture would raise awareness of the crisis and to shine a spotlight on Ukraine’s fashion talent.

”The amazing ladies of Cap Est Sarl are great collaborators who helped realise our vision of what contemporary tailoring can be,” the brand said in a statement.

Rianne van Rompaey and Bella Hadid were among the models to wear looks produced by Cap Est, whose three ateliers in Kiev employ around 60 seamstresses, and which operates a factory in Western Ukraine.

”It’s a delicate situation, on the one hand we’re a small company that’s growing; we’re achieving our dreams with a show like this. At the same time we were particularly devastated by the war, this crisis,” Coperni’s co-founder Arnaud Vaillant said.

Staying in touch with collaborators in Ukraine has been challenging, he said, but to Coperni’s best knowledge its supplier’s employees have all managed to remain safe, sheltering in structures like parking garages since Russian strikes on Kiev began or fleeing the city.

— Robert Williams



