Worldview: BRICS Fashion Summit Debuts in Moscow

According to The State of Fashion 2024, a potentially volatile global economy and geopolitical tensions in the coming months could further dent consumer confidence in key markets, requiring fashion brands, retailers and suppliers to bolster contingency planning and double down on operating efficiencies, among other measures.
Despite decades of volatility in Latin America’s third-largest economy, some local fashion entrepreneurs have found success thanks to a combination of grit, determination and hyper-adaptability.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Hong Kong jewellery giant Chow Tai Fook, Ghana’s travel retail move and Brazilian apparel retailer Lojas Renner.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Japanese cosmetics group Kosé, Pakistan’s e-commerce market and JD.com’s management shakeup in China.