Worldview: New Shopping District Opens in Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills

This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Japanese cosmetics group Kosé, Pakistan’s e-commerce market and JD.com’s management shakeup in China.
Actors are a particularly effective way of reaching Indian consumers, but fashion brands should consider widening the net to include other famous faces like local musicians, athletes and celebrity influencers, say marketing experts.
Global luxury brands are signing celebrity ambassadors from Thailand to tap into rising local demand and leverage the stars’ growing appeal across the wider Asia region.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also features Russian diamonds, Botswana’s gem trading investment and India’s Diwali fashion ads.