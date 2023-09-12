Worldview: Seoul Fashion Week’s Celebrity Marketing Push

The Business of Fashion
Reliance Industries and Tata Group have launched multi-brand beauty retailers Tira and Tata Cliq Palette respectively in a challenge to incumbents like Nykaa, Purplle and Sephora.
This week’s round-up of global markets fashion business news also reveals the succession plan for an Indian retail billionaire, Kenya’s strategy to revitalise its textile industry and forced labour in Turkmenistan’s cotton harvest.
Hermès and Christian Louboutin are among those willing to pay skyrocketing rent for space in historic real estate.
The Gulf sovereign wealth fund will acquire a 1 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate, nearly doubling its valuation to $100 billion from its last funding round in 2020.