A BDSM-Inspired Collection Won Top Honours at the Festival d’Hyères

Finnish fashion designer Jenny Hytönen won the Grand Prix Première Vision at the 37th International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Accessories this weekend in Hyères, in the south of France.

Members of fashion jury presided by Glenn Martens, the creative director of Y/Project and Diesel, were impressed by Hytönen’s collection that united technical rigour and a personal point-of-view.

At the festival’s fashion show, the designer introduced herself by saying her interests were “knitwear and BDSM.” Her collection included spikes and glass beading, an electrified harness, and a dramatic headdress created in collaboration with Chanel subsidiary Maison Michel.

Fashion prizes were also awarded to Sini Saavalas, who showed dresses made from soiled undergarments, and Valentin Lessner, whose menswear collection featured big coats, furry dungarees and wool balaclavas.

The accessories grand prize was awarded to Joshua Cannone, one of whose bags was shaped like a rat. An additional accessories prize sponsored by Hermes went to Lola Mossino and Indra Eudaric, who, like the fashion winner, showed sex-adjacent items--including a handcuff-inspired belt and a wire bustier encircling the nipples.

A photography jury presided by visual artist Pierre Debusschere awarded its grand prize to South Korean photographer Rala Choi.

The Hyères festival supports young creatives in design and photography through grants for the prize winners as well as by sponsoring the production of the finalists’ collections in concert with sponsors including Chanel, Premiere Vision and Supima. The finalists receive face time with juries that mix star creatives and seasoned behind-the-scenes professionals. Previous winners include Paco Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello and the design duo behind Botter, Rushemy Botter and Lisa Herrebrugh.

Disclosure: The reporter of this story’s housing during the festival was provided by Villa Noailles, the architectural landmark and cultural centre that hosts the event.