A (Castiglioni) Family Affair, One Year Later

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Angelo Flaccavento asks if the drafting of Francesco Risso from Prada makes sense at a brand as unique as Marni.
In Milan, new names filled the schedule, but most of them lacked the ballsy fearlessness that made legends of the last generation, reports Angelo Flaccavento.
BoF can exclusively reveal that Marni has appointed Francesco Risso as its new creative director, as founder Consuelo Castiglioni steps down.
From Miu Miu and Pharrell Williams to skater boys on TikTok, pearls have shaken off their country-club reputation to become markers of personal style.Pearl giants Tasaki and Mikimoto and indie designers like Sophie Bille Brahe prove that jewellers are seizing the moment.
A wide spectrum of brands, from emerging labels to mass retailers, are looking to cater to Gen-Z and Millennial brides looking for a more unconventional take on wedding wear — and multiple ensembles.
Karl Lagerfeld’s successor is preparing to leave the brand, Chanel told BoF.
Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.