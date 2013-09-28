Adrian Joffe, Tending the Garden of Comme des Garçons

The Business of Fashion
LVMH Fashion Group’s managing director Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will add CEO of the Roman brand to his responsibilities, according to an internal announcement.
This week, The Vampire’s Wife announced its closure and Dion Lee called in administrators, only days after Mara Hoffman said it was shutting down and Roksanda narrowly escaped administration. Many more may follow.
The Swiss brand out-sparkles rivals with a strategy aimed at driving sales as well as image. This year the company dressed Greta Gerwig, Demi Moore and Bella Hadid as well as hosting clients to view (and purchase) its high jewellery range.
The French couture house reported revenues up 16 percent in 2023 and plans to increase capital expenditure by as much as 50 percent in 2024.