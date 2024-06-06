Bridal Gets Its Gen-Z Overhaul

The Business of Fashion
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.
After a year of postponements and cancellations, expect a wedding boom this summer. Brands are updating their strategies to cater to brides buying multiple dresses and shopping online.
Vogue’s viral wedding coverage has ignited a new wave of interest in all things ‘I do’ for fashion-focussed publications. Brides, in turn, are hiring publicists, stylists and more in hopes of getting the royal wedding treatment.
Yola Mzizi is the Editorial Apprentice at The Business of Fashion (BoF). She is based in New York and provides operational support to the New York team and writes features for BoF and The Business of Beauty.
Karl Lagerfeld’s successor is preparing to leave the brand, Chanel told BoF.
Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.
This week, the gemstone giant said it would exit the fast-growing lab-grown diamond sector to focus on marketing the “unique attributes” of natural stones. Stakes are high after sales plummeted in 2023, and as owner Anglo-American explores a sale or spin-off.
As it prepares to go public, the company is wooing investors as a luxury brand, but it looks more like Dr Martens, in that it’s reliant on a signature shoe style that risks falling out of fashion, argues Andrea Felsted.