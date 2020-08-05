default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Capri Quarterly Results Top Analysts' Estimates

The Michael Kors owner saw its total revenue drop 66.5 percent to $451 million in the first quarter, beating analysts expectations.
A Michael Kors store in Hamad International Airport in Doha. | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States —  Capri Holdings Ltd. reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in demand for its Versace and Jimmy Choo brands in China and a surge in online shopping.

Shares of the company, which also makes Michael Kors handbags, jumped 14 percent in early trading.

Capri said first-quarter sales at Versace and Jimmy Choo in Mainland China were roughly flat from a year earlier, joining European luxury goods makers LVMH and Kering in signaling a pick-up in demand in the country, where the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were first felt.

The company, however, said revenue from its Hong Kong and Macau markets remained significantly below last year.

Chinese shoppers account for a major chunk of global luxury goods sales and domestic demand has risen due to restrictions on traveling abroad.

The company warned that sales in Europe and North America would be slower to recover, with total revenue likely to be down 40 percent in the second quarter and 35 percent for the full year.

"We're at the peak season of where tourists would be coming to London, Paris, Milan, Florence and Barcelona, which are all very important cities where we do huge volume," Capri Chief Executive John Idol said.

"Obviously, that's not going to happen this year, so we continue to be cautious about what's happening in Europe."

Total revenue fell 66.5 percent to $451 million in the first quarter, a smaller drop than what the company had projected in July, as online sales jumped 30 percent.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of $1.04 per share, less than analysts' expectation of a loss of $1.11 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also backed its previous expectations of returning to earnings and revenue growth in fiscal 2022, which starts next year.

By Uday Sampath; editor; Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva

