Chanel Defies Luxury Slowdown As Annual Sales Surge to $20 Billion

With prices and quality for its flagship handbags under scrutiny, can the French couture giant reclaim the narrative? "We're not perfect," fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said. "We're aware that our positioning obligates us to always do better, and we try to always do better."
The privately-held fashion and beauty giant’s sales rose 17 percent to $17 billion in 2022. Private salons for top-spending clients, emerging technologies and a new London headquarters are on new CEO Leena Nair’s agenda.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Susie Cave’s cult purveyor of gothic glamour is set to cease trading this week amid a turbulent market for small designer brands.
‘Paris will probably be slow,’ said Cartier CEO Cyril Vigneron.
After a decade of turnaround attempts, the British trenchcoat maker’s efforts to thrive as a top luxury player continue to falter. The brand needs more accessible prices and marketing — and quick.
The designer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss the ups and downs of his career in fashion and why his new label Donde Esteban is the most authentic manifestation of his creativity.