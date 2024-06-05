Chanel Designer Virginie Viard to Exit the Brand

The Business of Fashion
With prices and quality for its flagship handbags under scrutiny, can the French couture giant reclaim the narrative? "We're not perfect," fashion president Bruno Pavlovsky said. "We're aware that our positioning obligates us to always do better, and we try to always do better."
The French couture house reported revenues up 16 percent in 2023 and plans to increase capital expenditure by as much as 50 percent in 2024.
Brands and retailers looking to subvert tradition have found an audience in Gen-Z and Millennials through their offering of updated styles and an understanding of non-conventional commitment ceremonies.
Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.
This week, the gemstone giant said it would exit the fast-growing lab-grown diamond sector to focus on marketing the “unique attributes” of natural stones. Stakes are high after sales plummeted in 2023, and as owner Anglo-American explores a sale or spin-off.
As it prepares to go public, the company is wooing investors as a luxury brand, but it looks more like Dr Martens, in that it’s reliant on a signature shoe style that risks falling out of fashion, argues Andrea Felsted.