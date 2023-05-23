China’s Big-Spending, Picky Youth Are Global Luxury’s Lifeline

The Business of Fashion
The LVMH brand is recording ‘more than double digit’ growth, generated by ‘natural upselling requested by clients,’ said chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin in an exclusive interview with BoF.
The world’s second-biggest independent watch brand has named a veteran perfume and consumer-goods executive to lead its next chapter.
On Saturday, Dior landed in a rainy Mexico City to stage its latest destination show at Colegio San Ildefonso, a former Jesuit seminary turned canvas for Mexico’s great 20th-century muralists.
The film festival has become an increasingly important launchpad for luxury brands such as Versace, which will reveal a collection co-designed by Dua Lipa on Tuesday. Plus, what else to watch for this week.