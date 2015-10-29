default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Chinese Luxury Shopping Undeterred by Economic Jitters

A study shows that wealthy Chinese remain the No. 1 buyers of luxury products worldwide, inured to economic turmoil at home.
By
  • Associated Press

MILAN, Italy — A study shows that wealthy Chinese remain the No. 1 buyers of luxury products worldwide, inured to economic turmoil at home as they zigzag the globe in search of deals on everything from handbags to jewelry.

The study by Bain & Company consultancy released Thursday by the Altagamma association of Italian luxury producers forecasts that global sales of personal luxury goods will jump 13 percent to 253 billion euros ($276 billion) this year.

That comes after two years of modest 3 percent growth.

Nearly one third of spending on high-end apparel, jewelry and handbags will have been by Chinese shoppers this year, the survey says.

Just 20 percent of Chinese spending on luxury goods is at home.

