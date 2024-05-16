Why Design Holding Is Rebranding as ‘Flos B&B Italia’

The Business of Fashion
This week, designers, collectors and major fashion brands will flock to Milan’s design fair. Also, LVMH reports first-quarter sales.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Former Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke is stepping back from overseeing LVMH’s sprawling Fashion Group just four months after he was named the unit’s chief executive, BoF has learned.
Mytheresa on Wednesday reported another quarter of standout growth in an otherwise dreary luxury e-commerce sector amid reports that the German e-tailer is considering going private and acquiring Net-a-Porter.
The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.
The luxury parka maker is aiming to elevate its image as it faces strong competition.