Dries Van Noten To Step Down as Creative Director

With new product categories and retail experiences, the Belgian designer has recast himself as a fashion storyteller. Ahead of his Paris men’s show, Van Noten discusses the past, present and future of the Dries Van Noten brand with Laurence Benaïm.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Top luxury groups are buying real estate to secure landmark store locations with serious implications for second-tier players who are already struggling to stay on key luxury streets, writes Luca Solca.
How did Miu Miu grow by 58 percent last year? CEO Benedetta Petruzzo breaks down the plan that’s powered eye-popping acceleration in a slowing luxury market.
Luxury brands aren’t cutting back exactly, but the days of spending ever more of the budget on custom dresses and celebrity ambassador contracts may be coming to an end.
The Milan-based group’s continued acceleration in a slowing luxury market could ease pressure on its new generation of leaders as Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli plan their succession.