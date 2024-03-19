Dries Van Noten To Step Down as Creative Director

The Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear collection in September will be designed by his studio as the house, now owned by Spanish perfume giant Puig, works to identify a successor.

“I want to shift my focus to all the things I never had time for,” Van Noten’s statement read. “I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand.”

Dries Van Noten founded his brand in 1986 and went on to become a leading voice in fashion for four decades. His tenure was the longest lived of the “Antwerp Six” — a wave of Belgian creators that also included Martin Margiela and Ann Demeulemeester who shook up the fashion system throughout the 1990s.

Van Noten sold a majority interest in the Antwerp-based company to Puig in 2018. The Spanish owner of perfume-and-fashion names like Paco Rabanne and cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury worked with Van Noten to launch perfume and lipsticks as well as strengthen its operations and opening stores.

