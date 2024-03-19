default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Dries Van Noten To Step Down as Creative Director

Dries Van Noten is stepping down as creative director of his namesake fashion house following the brand’s June menswear show, the designer announced in a letter to fashion editors Tuesday.
Dries Van Noten during the Dries Van Noten Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/25 show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024.
Dries Van Noten during the Dries Van Noten Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/25 show at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024.
By

The Spring/Summer 2025 womenswear collection in September will be designed by his studio as the house, now owned by Spanish perfume giant Puig, works to identify a successor.

“I want to shift my focus to all the things I never had time for,” Van Noten’s statement read. “I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand.”

Dries Van Noten founded his brand in 1986 and went on to become a leading voice in fashion for four decades. His tenure was the longest lived of the “Antwerp Six” — a wave of Belgian creators that also included Martin Margiela and Ann Demeulemeester who shook up the fashion system throughout the 1990s.

Van Noten sold a majority interest in the Antwerp-based company to Puig in 2018. The Spanish owner of perfume-and-fashion names like Paco Rabanne and cosmetics brand Charlotte Tilbury worked with Van Noten to launch perfume and lipsticks as well as strengthen its operations and opening stores.

Stay tuned to BoF for updates on this developing story.

Further Reading
About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Luxury’s Latest Battleground: Real Estate

Top luxury groups are buying real estate to secure landmark store locations with serious implications for second-tier players who are already struggling to stay on key luxury streets, writes Luca Solca.

Have We Hit Peak Red Carpet?

Luxury brands aren’t cutting back exactly, but the days of spending ever more of the budget on custom dresses and celebrity ambassador contracts may be coming to an end.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024