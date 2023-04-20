Fear of God Celebrates Freedom — and Elevated Basics — at Debut Show

The Business of Fashion
"Designer Jerry Lorenzo talks about the challenges of launching Fear of God, how Kanye West 's "Jesus Walks" inspired him, and what's next for his
Jerry Lorenzo, the founder of Fear of God, looks to his own life to design subtle garments that allow customers a taste of luxury.
Ermenegildo Zegna’s Alessandro Sartori is teaming up with Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo on a collection that launches during Paris Fashion Week. Tim Blanks decodes the logic behind the collaboration and what it says about the state of menswear.
The brand is opening a permanent shop at Harrods, testing the physical retail waters with an eye to opening a stand-alone store. It’s just one part of a larger strategy to gear the label up for its next stage of growth, the designer said.
In luxury watches, revenues are up but volumes are down, creating new winners, losers, opportunities and threats, writes Robin Swithinbank.
From home design to hotels, the $4.3 trillion lifestyle sector is set for growth as customers prioritise experience and place greater value on the spaces where they live, work and socialise, according to BoF Insights’ new report.
This week, shares soared after luxury’s biggest player reported another quarter of better-than-expected results. But protesters flooding Paris’ tony shopping streets penetrated LVMH’s headquarters — sounding the alarm for luxury’s political climate.