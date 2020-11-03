default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

French Investor Eurazeo Sells Farfetch Stake

Eurazeo, which has been an investor in the luxury retailer since 2016, raised 90 million euros through the sale.
Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — French investment group Eurazeo said on Tuesday it had raised 90 million euros ($105.02 million at current exchange rates) through the sale of its stake in luxury fashion retailer Farfetch.

Eurazeo did not disclose the identity of the buyer of the shares, which it said it had sold in the market in recent days. Eurazeo, which has been an investor in Farfetch since 2016, could not be reached for further comment.

Shares of New York-listed Farfetch had jumped 16 percent on Monday on a media report that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd was in advanced talks to invest nearly $300 million in the company.

The two companies were also in talks to create a Chinese joint venture, tech news website The Information reported.

It added that Swiss group Richemont, which has teamed up with Alibaba to create mobile applications, was also considering investing in Farfetch alongside the Chinese e-commerce giant.

By: Reuters staff; Editors: Keith Weir and Louise Heavens.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023