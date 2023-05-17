Gucci Show Reaffirms Seoul’s Status as Capital of Pop Culture

The Business of Fashion
One house is in transition, the other is in a process of consolidation, but Gucci and Jil Sander both offered wonderful surprises, writes Tim Blanks.
Sabato De Sarno, a close associate of star designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, will succeed Alessandro Michele at the creative helm of Italy’s biggest brand.
The founder of hit LA-based label Rhude helped kickstart momentum at the Swiss heritage brand after taking up the creative director role in January 2022.
The luxury marketplace reports results amid skepticism about e-commerce stocks, and as its YNAP deal inches forward. That plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The French brand has accelerated the pace of opening new workshops and training centres in response to rising demand for its handbags.
The Cartier-owner reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as sales in China rebounded following the end of Covid Zero policies.