Haider Ackermann is Canada Goose’s new creative director.

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Colombian-French designer will design a one-off collection of menswear, womenswear and accessories for the sportswear giant, due to debut with a fashion show in Manchester on November 17.
The designer will serve as creative consultant to the luxury Belgian brand.
There was something easier and sportier going on this season, but it was not enough of a departure from the past.
The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.
The futures of multi-brand luxury heavyweights Yoox Net-a-Porter and Neiman Marcus may be decided in the coming days.
Prices are up, quality is down and social media has made it plain for all to see, writes Eugene Rabkin.
The Swiss watch sector’s slide appears to be more pronounced than the wider luxury slowdown, but industry insiders and analysts urge perspective.