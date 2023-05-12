Hermès Opens New Leather Goods Workshop as Sales Approach $15 Billion

The Business of Fashion
The Cartier-owner reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as sales in China rebounded following the end of Covid Zero policies.
Prada reported a strong rebound in Asia and shook off fears of a US slowdown.
The New York-based designer will oversee Helmut Lang’s men’s and women’s collections, effective May 15. His debut collection, spring 2024, will be presented during New York Fashion Week later this year.
Bidayat, a fund controlled by Rachid Mohamed Rachid, is set to relaunch Italian label Albini after acquiring its IP and archive, BoF can confirm. Rachid declined to comment on unconfirmed media reports that Alessandro Michele is involved.