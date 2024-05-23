How Chopard Seizes the Red Carpet Spotlight in Cannes

The Business of Fashion
The race to dress fashion’s biggest stars has gotten tighter — and brands are deploying fresh, social media-friendly tactics to generate buzz.
The film festival has become an increasingly important launchpad for luxury brands such as Versace, which will reveal a collection co-designed by Dua Lipa on Tuesday. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.
The French couture house reported revenues up 16 percent in 2023 and plans to increase capital expenditure by as much as 50 percent in 2024.
Susie Cave’s cult purveyor of gothic glamour is set to cease trading this week amid a turbulent market for small designer brands.
‘Paris will probably be slow,’ said Cartier CEO Cyril Vigneron.
After a decade of turnaround attempts, the British trenchcoat maker’s efforts to thrive as a top luxury player continue to falter. The brand needs more accessible prices and marketing — and quick.