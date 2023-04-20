Inside BoF and Cabana Magazine’s Cocktail at Milan Design Week

MILAN — To celebrate Milan Design Week, an international crowd of renowned designers, editors, entrepreneurs and creatives from across fashion, luxury, furniture and design gathered at Casa Cabana — decorated by the famed Italian interior designer, Renzo Mongiardino — on Wednesday evening in Milan.

The soiree was hosted by BoF’s founder and editor-in-chief, Imran Amed, and Cabana’s Martina Mondadori.

Earlier this week in Milan, BoF Insights launched a new report “The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality”, examining how fashion and beauty brands are expanding into lifestyle to extend their brand universes and find new avenues of growth.

“It was long overdue for the BoF team to come to Milan during Design Week, and what a warm welcome we have received from the design community here and especially from Martina and the Cabana team,” said Amed. “We have seen some exciting things happening at the intersection of fashion and design and are looking forward to be a part of it in the future.”

“It was an honour to welcome Imran at Casa Cabana for his first presence at Salone and celebrate together design week. Cabana has been championing the crossover between design and fashion from the beginning and it was such a pleasure to see so many friendly faces from both industries come together,” said Mondadori at the event.

