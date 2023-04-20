Inside BoF and Cabana Magazine’s Cocktail at Milan Design Week

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Designer Jerry Lorenzo unveiled his eighth collection at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday, with looks from his long-awaited partnership with Adidas.
The brand is opening a permanent shop at Harrods, testing the physical retail waters with an eye to opening a stand-alone store. It’s just one part of a larger strategy to gear the label up for its next stage of growth, the designer said.
In luxury watches, revenues are up but volumes are down, creating new winners, losers, opportunities and threats, writes Robin Swithinbank.
From home design to hotels, the $4.3 trillion lifestyle sector is set for growth as customers prioritise experience and place greater value on the spaces where they live, work and socialise, according to BoF Insights’ new report.