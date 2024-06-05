Inside Louis Vuitton’s High Jewellery Ambitions

The Business of Fashion
Brands and retailers looking to subvert tradition have found an audience in Gen-Z and Millennials through their offering of updated styles and an understanding of non-conventional commitment ceremonies.
Karl Lagerfeld’s successor is preparing to leave the brand, Chanel told BoF.
This week, the gemstone giant said it would exit the fast-growing lab-grown diamond sector to focus on marketing the “unique attributes” of natural stones. Stakes are high after sales plummeted in 2023, and as owner Anglo-American explores a sale or spin-off.
As it prepares to go public, the company is wooing investors as a luxury brand, but it looks more like Dr Martens, in that it’s reliant on a signature shoe style that risks falling out of fashion, argues Andrea Felsted.