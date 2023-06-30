Is Fashion Illustration a Dying Art?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.
Two years after the shuttering of Ralph & Russo, creative director Tamara Ralph is returning to the world of couture, with the debut of a new label under her own name.
The move comes as Karla Otto-owner The Independents, which acquired Bureau Betak in 2021, raises $400 million in funding to fuel ambitions to double in size by 2025.
The world’s biggest producer of luxury goods has emerged as a favourite among fund managers marketing themselves as promoters of environmental and social goals.