Lacoste Bets on New Store Concept to Propel Sales to €4 Billion

Can new creative director Louise Trotter boost the sportswear label's fashion cachet? Ahead of her debut, BoF talks strategy with Trotter and chief executive Thierry Guibert.
The French sportswear label, which has not staged a runway show since 2021, is shifting to a ‘collaborative studio model.’
As pandemic-driven disruptions subside, brands and retailers have a brand new slate with which to measure growth and progress.
From a stabilised supply chain to the return of brick-and-mortar, the industry saw a new sense of normal in 2022. Still, challenges and new competition remain. How will brands and retailers adapt?
The Salone del Mobile design fair has become such an important platform for fashion brands that, this week, Bottega Veneta closed its flagship on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and transformed it into an art installation.
A global shopping splurge on luxury goods and beauty products is making some of the world’s richest people even richer.
Andrew Bolton’s latest curatorial miracle celebrates the creative process of one of fashion’s greatest icons. Bolton sits down with Tim Blanks for BoF’s latest podcast.
Angela Missoni, Valentino’s Jacopo Venturini, Versace’s Emmanuel Gintzburger, Moncler’s Remo Ruffini, Loro Piana’s Damien Bertrand, Umit Benan, Karla Otto, Tamu McPherson, Alain Elkann, Osanna Visconti and DimoreStudio’s Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci joined Imran Amed and Martina Mondadori on Wednesday evening in Milan.