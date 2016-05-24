default-output-block.skip-main
Lily-Rose Depp Face of New Chanel Scent

Chanel has tapped Johnny Depp's 16-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose, to represent a new perfume.
CANNES, France — Chanel has tapped Johnny Depp's 16-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose, to represent a new perfume.

Lily-Rose Depp announced the news on Instagram alongside a picture of her kissing a bottle of Chanel No. 5 L'Eau. Chanel also made an announcement with a picture of Depp on its official Instagram. The campaign comes on the heels of Depp's stint modeling eyewear for the French luxury line last year.

Depp's mother is model Vanessa Paradis.

The teen plays pioneering American dancer Isadora Duncan in "The Dancer," which screened last week at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

