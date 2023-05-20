default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Exits Ann Demeulemeester

The social-media savvy designer is leaving the ready-to-wear brand after a single season.
L: Ludovic de Saint Sernin; R: Vittoria Ceretti on the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester Autumn/Winter 2023 show.
L: Ludovic de Saint Sernin; R: Vittoria Ceretti on the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester Autumn/Winter 2023 show. (L: Willy Vanderperre and Olivier Rizzo; R: Getty Images)
By

Ludovic de Saint Sernin is stepping down from his role as creative director of Ann Demeulemeester after a single season, BoF has learned.

In March, the designer brought new energy to the Belgian label’s turnaround efforts with a debut show that mixed pieces from its archive with punchier production and skin-baring styling.

Momentum continued this spring as influential stockists like MyTheresa renewed their engagement and a key look from the show was worn by Hunter Shafer for Vanity Fair’s Oscar party, giving the relaunch visibility beyond the fashion week set.

Hunter Schafer at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Ann Demeulemeester.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Hunter Schafer at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing Ann Demeulemeester. (Getty Images)

But according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, differences arose between Ann Demeulemeester’s management and De Saint Sernin, a 32-year old who has used sensual, gender-fluid designs and social-media savvy storytelling to elevate his own brand.

Ann Demeulemeester, known for its poetic shows and bohemian-goth aesthetic, relocated from Belgium to Italy after being acquired in 2020 by New Guards Group co-founder Claudio Antonioli. Its leadership face the challenge of reviving a label that has limited awareness among young consumers, and whose historic client base is more loyal to Demeulemeester, the label’s founder, than her namesake brand.

Plans for the label’s next steps remain unclear. The brand’s small scale and dependence on pricey ready-to-wear is another key challenge: a relaunch is sure to require a heavy financial lift, and the potential upside of investing in buzzy creative talent is unclear.

Both De Saint Sernin and Antonioli declined to comment.

Further Reading
In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Burberry Americas Slowdown Sours China Rebound

Shares fell 6 percent after deteriorating sales in the Americas overshadowed a resurgence in Chinese demand. The British megabrand is in the midst of a transformation under CEO Jonathan Akeroyd and designer Daniel Lee.

Heron Preston Launches L.E.D. Studio

Part platform, part community, part innovation hub, L.E.D. Studio is a space to experiment with creative concepts using ‘less environmentally destructive’ practices. For the launch, Preston is rolling out an online store, a scholarship fund and a creative agency.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum