LVMH Said to Shake Up Fashion Group Leadership

The former Louis Vuitton CEO will become chief executive and chairman of the unit that houses Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo, effective February 1.
After growing the brand’s annual sales to nearly €2.5 billion, the star designer has been locked in a thorny contract negotiation with owner LVMH that could lead to his exit, sources say. BoF breaks down what Slimane brought to Celine and what his departure could mean.
The Rome-based couture house’s bet on Rome’s most bankable design talent could help it punch above its weight.
As the Munich-based luxury e-tailer saw another quarter of high-flying sales and profit growth, its chief executive says speculations of the company going private are “not totally unreasonable” — but remains mum on widely reported M&A prospects.
The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.
The luxury parka maker is aiming to elevate its image as it faces strong competition.
The futures of multi-brand luxury heavyweights Yoox Net-a-Porter and Neiman Marcus may be decided in the coming days.