default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Matthew Williams to Exit Givenchy

The American designer will depart the LVMH-owned fashion house effective January 1st with succession plans yet to be announced.
The American designer will depart the LVMH-owned fashion house January 1st with succession plans yet to be announced.
Designer Matthew Williams is set to depart LVMH-owned Givenchy on January 1st.
By

Matthew Williams is set to exit Givenchy after three and a half years as its creative director, the Paris-based fashion house said in a short statement.

The American designer rose to prominence designing for performers like Kanye West before founding his own label, 1017 Alyx 9SM, in 2015. Known for a haute streetwear aesthetic blending sleek tailoring with utility-inspired metallic accents, Williams recently secured a new investor for Alyx, Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Adrien Cheng. (The label was originally backed by Slam Jam founder Luca Benini).

At LVMH-owned Givenchy, Williams’ vision got off to a rocky start during the pandemic, which limited exposure for his first shows. Following mixed reviews for his early collections, the designer found steadier footing after settling on a concept that straddled his penchant for punkish streetwear with the history of the house, aided by stylist Carine Roitfeld.

Still, the brand’s fashion message remained somewhat fuzzy: after teetering from the gothic couture-meets-streetwear aesthetic of Riccardo Tisci to Clare Waight Keller’s back-to-the-archives, classic vision, Givenchy likely needed a clearer, more captivating take on fashion as well as heftier investments from its parent company in order to keep up with stablemates like Celine and Loewe, mega-brands in the making which have enjoyed rapid growth in recent cycles.

While LVMH doesn’t communicate sales for individual brands, analysts believe the brand continues to underperform. “I don’t believe Givenchy is on the front foot and may well be below the pre-pandemic revenue level,” analyst Luca Solca said, pointing out that the brand was not mentioned in the group’s third-quarter results presentation.

Succession plans have yet to be announced Some industry insiders see Sarah Burton, the celebrated successor to late designer Alexander McQueen, as a shoe-in for the role since her departure from the UK-based label was announced in September. But Burton isn’t the sector’s only free agent: the fashion industry is bracing for news on where designers such as Alessandro Michele and Riccardo Tisci will stage their next acts.

Until a new creative director is announced Givenchy’s collections will be designed by its studio team.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Report: Farfetch in Talks to Take Company Private

Farfetch’s chief executive José Neves is reportedly conferring with top shareholders, including Richemont and Alibaba, and JP Morgan about delisting the company, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. A take-private deal could happen imminently as Farfetch’s stock remains under pressure, according to the report. The e-tailer’s share price has plummeted more than 80 percent since its 2018 IPO.

Chanel’s Three Pillars for the Future

At The Business of Fashion’s VOICES 2023 gathering, Chanel’s global CEO Leena Nair outlined to BoF founder Imran Amed the vision she’s crafted during her first two years leading the iconic brand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024