Pearls Are Undergoing a Fashion-Fuelled Revival

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Young consumers are pushing brands to reconsider their approach to gendered collections.
In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.
A wide spectrum of brands, from emerging labels to mass retailers, are looking to cater to Gen-Z and Millennial brides looking for a more unconventional take on wedding wear — and multiple ensembles.
Karl Lagerfeld’s successor is preparing to leave the brand, Chanel told BoF.
Artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof has forged a creative identity for Louis Vuitton’s ambitious jewellery program — whose estimated sales have reached €1 billion — by combining cutting-edge craftsmanship with an unabashed embrace of the luxury giant’s logo and codes.
This week, the gemstone giant said it would exit the fast-growing lab-grown diamond sector to focus on marketing the “unique attributes” of natural stones. Stakes are high after sales plummeted in 2023, and as owner Anglo-American explores a sale or spin-off.