default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Sacai Will Design Jean Paul Gaultier's Next Couture Collection

The Paris-based fashion house announced Sacai founder Chitose Abe will be the first of many to take on its haute couture collection, following the exit of the brand’s namesake designer.  
Jean Paul Gaultier's final haute couture show Spring/Summer 2020 | Source: InDigital
By
  • Reuters

PARIS, France — French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier said on Wednesday it would name a new designer for each of its seasonal haute couture collections after its founding designer bade farewell to catwalks in January.

The fashion label said that Japanese designer Chitose Abe, founder of the Sacai brand, would be the first designer to take part in the new concept.

"[Chitose Abe] will present the next haute couture collection in July 2020," Jean Paul Gaultier house said in a statement.

"The idea of different designers interpreting one haute couture brand came to me in the nineties", Jean-Paul Gaultier also said.

Jean Paul Gaultier brand is owned by Spanish company Puig.

By Sarah White and Matthieu Protard; editors: Louise Heavens

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

The Party May Be Over, but LVMH Has Moves to Make

This week, softening sales growth at the French giant was the latest sign that the post-pandemic luxury boom is over, but chairman Bernard Arnault may be able to play the weak market to his advantage.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023