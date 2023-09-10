The Big Bet on Luxury Stocks Stumbles on Inflation, China Woes

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Luxury goods stocks slumped in Europe, wiping out more than $25 billion in market value after Richemont chairman Johann Rupert said inflation is starting to dent demand across the region.
A blistering rally in luxury goods stocks this year powered by international demand, particularly from China, has taken a hit, wiping out more than $30 billion from the sector on Tuesday.
The founder of the streetwear sensation broke into fashion thanks not only to his steely determination and breakthrough creative ideas, but also the unwavering support of the community he built from the ground up.
Creative director Stuart Vevers, who is celebrating a decade with the brand, brought apparel to Coach and has quietly built it into a nearly $740 million a year business.
Pinault family holding Artémis is acquiring private equity firm TPG’s stake in the Hollywood talent giant in a deal that values the business at $7 billion.
Strong demand for the Swiss luxury watch brand’s pricey timepieces has put sales on track to hit fresh highs.