The Vampire’s Wife Faces Liquidation Petition

Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross have taken a majority stake in designer Susie Cave's bewitching dress line, which has found success outside the traditional fashion system. Can one of the music industry’s most legendary talent scouts help scale the business?
A lavish new monograph from artist François Berthoud is a spectacular reminder of what we’ve been missing, writes Tim Blanks.
Two years after the shuttering of Ralph & Russo, creative director Tamara Ralph is returning to the world of couture, with the debut of a new label under her own name.
The move comes as Karla Otto-owner The Independents, which acquired Bureau Betak in 2021, raises $400 million in funding to fuel ambitions to double in size by 2025.
The world’s biggest producer of luxury goods has emerged as a favourite among fund managers marketing themselves as promoters of environmental and social goals.