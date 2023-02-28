Thebe Magugu Wants to Build an International Brand Without Forgetting the Customers at Home

The Business of Fashion
The week of shows that ended on Sunday was an exercise in multiplicity, strictness and seduction, writes Angelo Flaccavento.
After decades on the outside of the fashion industry looking in, the designer — who took the stage at an LVMH-sponsored Black History Month event in New York on Thursday night — has his pick of collaborators.
Brands are partnering with Lagos-based talent to help them navigate the complexities of the country’s billion-dollar fashion market and create a ripple effect across the African continent.
Creative director Daniel Lee’s debut show underscored the luxury industry’s focus on designer shoes to drive growth, with a big nod to the hybrid glam-comfort styles that luxury customers now crave.
The Italian ski-wear brand’s large-scale events are a good example of how it’s able to play in the same league as brands with significantly larger budgets, argues Luca Solca.
CEO Michael Kliger said the company would increase its focus on cultivating a top-end clientele as demand from aspirational consumers softens.
La DoubleJ, the Milan-based lifestyle brand best known for its exuberant, joyful prints and cheeky sense of humour, has named Maureen Chiquet its new chairwoman as it looks to ramp up global growth.