Tom Ford Drops Surprise Swansong Collection

Kering’s first-quarter sales were a stress test for luxury demand after strong momentum at LVMH and Hermès pushed shares in the sector to dizzying heights.
During Salone del Mobile, Ginori 1735 unveiled its redesigned Milanese flagship store — the latest iteration of the 300-year-old business’ strategic move into the lifestyle market. BoF sits down with Ginori 1735′s brand and product director Annalisa Tani to learn more.
‘Quiet luxury’ appears to be spreading like wildfire, but the trend is likely to prove both shallow and fleeting, argues Eugene Rabkin.
At an event organised by prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government, Gerry Murphy criticised the 2020 decision to end the UK’s tax-free shopping program and called Bexit a ‘drag on growth.’