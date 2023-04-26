Tom Ford Drops Surprise Swansong Collection

On Wednesday, Tom Ford posted a series of videos and images to Instagram of his final collection for the namesake brand he launched in 2005.

The collection is comprised of re-issues of Ford’s favourite looks from the past 13 years, the brand said. Top models including Amber Valletta, Karlie Kloss, Karen Elson, Joan Smalls star alongside Ford in the clips, which were shot by Steven Klein and styled by Carine Roitfeld.

In November, Ford announced the sale of his brand to beauty giant Estée Lauder Companies in a $2.8 billion deal. As part of the deal, long-term menswear manufacturing partner Ermenegildo Zegna Group will acquire the fashion business — a separate entity from from the brand’s intellectual property — and produce both men’s and women’s collections going forward, licensing the Tom Ford name from ELC.

What the company’s fashion business will look like going forward is unclear. When the deal was announced in November, Estée Lauder said Ford would remain as the business’ “creative visionary” until the end of 2023 and that Domenico De Sole, Ford’s longtime business partner and current company chairman, would maintain an advisory role during the transition. No successor to Ford or de Sole has been named.

In April, Ermenegildo Zegna Group chairman and chief executive Gildo Zegna said the company would share its vision for the Tom Ford fashion business after the transaction was completed.

Tom Ford, Estée Lauder and Ermenegildo Zegna Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

