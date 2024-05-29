Will Dover Street Market’s Big Bet on Independent Fashion Pay Off?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Comme des Garçons’ chain of luxury bazaars reimagined multi-brand retail. Now, CEO Adrian Joffe is aiming to do it again with radical events platform 3537.
The Comme des Garçons-backed retailer is adding Dan Colen’s Sky High Farm to its Dover Street Market Paris brand incubator and asking stakeholders across the value chain, from suppliers to retailers, to donate a portion of their profits to fight food insecurity.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
LVMH Fashion Group’s managing director Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou will add CEO of the Roman brand to his responsibilities, according to an internal announcement.
This week, The Vampire’s Wife announced its closure and Dion Lee called in administrators, only days after Mara Hoffman said it was shutting down and Roksanda narrowly escaped administration. Many more may follow.
The Swiss brand out-sparkles rivals with a strategy aimed at driving sales as well as image. This year the company dressed Greta Gerwig, Demi Moore and Bella Hadid as well as hosting clients to view (and purchase) its high jewellery range.
The French couture house reported revenues up 16 percent in 2023 and plans to increase capital expenditure by as much as 50 percent in 2024.