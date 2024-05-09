Lilly Pulitzer Wants to Win Over a New Generation of Preppies

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Logos were once the symbolic and unwavering facet of a fashion house, but as branding becomes more nuanced in the digital age, logos are becoming more fluid than ever.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Well, not exactly. But some surprising names made an impression on the red carpet alongside the likes of Loewe, Alaïa and Balmain.
The designer — whose bright, arty clothes earned him a place in the 2021 LVMH Prize Finals, and a guest designer post for Louis Vuitton — curated a set at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival this weekend, the latest example of his creative approach to building brand awareness.
Practitioners of this historically behind-the-scenes profession are building powerful followings, riding a wave of interest in how the fashion sausage is made. But even the highest-profile PRs caution that the client still has to comes first.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “How to Create Cultural Moments on Any Budget.”