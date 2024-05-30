The Fight for Influencer Marketing Dollars Heats Up

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As social media users tune out ads, content creators are putting more of their content behind a paywall. The hope is they can build a deeper connection with their followers – and make more money, too.
From Gstaad Guy to Remi Bader, a new guard of creative personalities is revamping influencer marketing, The State of Fashion 2024 reveals.
In 2022, brands spent more than three times the amount than 10 years prior to acquire each customer through marketing. Jennifer Piña, vice president of strategic partnerships at social commerce platform MagicLinks, shares why influencer marketing remains a powerful investment.
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
The BoF Brand Magic Index is packed with insights for luxury managers, plus Imran Amed decodes the success of Miu Miu and examines how to get Gucci back on track.
BoF Insights and Quilt.AI co-created The BoF Brand Magic Index to quantitatively analyse the brand-customer relationship. Using AI-driven analysis of tens of thousands of social media posts, the Index ranks fashion and luxury’s 50 most powerful brands based on the clarity of their identity and their relevance in culture between October 2023 and March 2024.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help marketing professionals decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
The brand, which celebrates its 65th anniversary this year, is introducing a new logo as part of a larger refresh in a bid to push the brand into the future.