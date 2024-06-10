What Is Buzz Worth?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In the last decade, brands relied on buzz measurements like earned media value, to understand the impact of online campaigns and events. BoF unpacks what these metrics can and can’t tell a brand.
Following a year where surrealist stunts were fashion’s biggest marketing trend, voyeuristic campaigns that centre reality — and the often boring moments of the everyday — are gaining steam.
The State of Fashion 2024 explores the potentially elevated role that brand marketing will play as competition for consumer attention and loyalty intensifies across the fashion industry.
ShopMy, a four-year-old influencer monetisation platform, has attracted over 50,000 creators, making inroads in a space long ruled by incumbent player LTK. Tensions rose to new heights this week after LTK sued ShopMy for false advertising.
The BoF Brand Magic Index is packed with insights for luxury managers, plus Imran Amed decodes the success of Miu Miu and examines how to get Gucci back on track.
BoF Insights and Quilt.AI co-created The BoF Brand Magic Index to quantitatively analyse the brand-customer relationship. Using AI-driven analysis of tens of thousands of social media posts, the Index ranks fashion and luxury’s 50 most powerful brands based on the clarity of their identity and their relevance in culture between October 2023 and March 2024.