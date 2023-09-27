FTC’s Amazon Antitrust Lawsuit Faces High Bar in US Court

The Business of Fashion
Striking Hollywood screenwriters reached a tentative new labour agreement with studios, including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc., settling one of two walkouts that have shut down film and TV production.
On Friday 29 September, The BoF 500 Class of 2023 will be unveiled. To mark the occasion, The Business of Fashion sat down with four members of The BoF 500 to discuss how they are shaping the future of the industry.
Joining an already outstanding lineup including Chanel’s global chief executive officer Leena Nair, Bottega Veneta’s creative director Matthieu Blazy, and John C. Jay, president of global creative of Fast Retailing, we are delighted to reveal the latest roster of speakers joining us at BoF VOICES 2023.
Walmart and Centric Brands are investigating their supply chains in Cambodia over allegations that inmates at the country’s largest women’s prison were illegally employed to produce garments for export.