After Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Fashion Speaks Out

This week, the question was more pressing than ever as a US presidential election, which has dominated the divided country’s cultural conversation this year, approached an end.
After a bitterly contested presidential election, the United States remains as deeply divided as ever on everything from politics to race at a time when consumers want the brands they buy to reflect their values, presenting a tricky challenge for business leaders.
The brand’s collaboration with historically-black Morehouse and Spelman colleges was both celebrated and pilloried online. The fate of an ambitious attempt by a mainstream brand to tackle the issues raised in summer 2020 could influence future Black-focused campaigns for years to come.
Members of the industry index including Pierpaolo Piccioli and Francesca Bellettini connected over cocktails and canapes in Paris, celebrating new entrants including Pharrell Williams, Karol G and Sabato De Sarno.
Pharrell Williams, Ashley Graham, Karol G and Naomi Campbell were among those who celebrated new entrants and longstanding members of The BoF 500 community during Paris Fashion Week.
In addition to major fashion hubs like the US, UK, France and China, our latest additions to the BoF 500 come from emerging markets from Nigeria to Thailand.
Explore the latest additions to The Business of Fashion’s definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow.